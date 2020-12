Year-end sit-down with Interim Police Chief James Ramer

With anti-police protests and calls to defund the service, the strained relationship between Toronto Police and citizens of the city was put in the spotlight this year. And, in the middle of it all, Police Chief Mark Saunders decided he was leaving his post early — thrusting one of his deputies into the role. CBC Toronto News at 6 host Dwight Drummond sat down with Interim Chief James Ramer to talk about the past year.