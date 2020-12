Santa and his helpers drive around Regina in Coca-Cola truck spreading Christmas cheer

It's a little harder to find Santa during a pandemic. So Santa's taken to the streets instead. The jolly man in red says he and his elves had access to a Coca-Cola semi truck in Regina. At first, he thought he'd just visit a few family and friends in the truck but his appearances became a bigger hit than he counted on. For more information, visit Coca-Cola Santa Tour Regina 2020 on Facebook.