[Full episode] AA Bronson and Adrian Stimson, Lucy Liu, Jon Bon Jovi

Radio

1:16:25

In a new project, Canadian artists AA Bronson and Adrian Stimson explore the power of apology and their shared history — their ancestors were sworn enemies. Actress Lucy Liu fills us in on her return to the small screen with Why Women Kill, a dark comedy-drama that follows three couples who live in the same Pasadena mansion during different eras. Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi talks about Bon Jovi's new album 2020, finding hope in challenging times, and why he regrets the key change in Livin' on a Prayer.