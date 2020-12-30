[Full episode] Jerry Seinfeld, Killer Mike, Diana Krall

Radio

1:16:34

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld discusses his new book, 45 years of comedy and the stupidity of a "quick question." Rapper Killer Mike of Run The Jewels talks about the timeliness of the duo's new album RTJ4, police brutality and protest music. Jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall talks about her latest album This Dream of You, honouring her late producer Tommy LiPuma, and what she looks for in a dream collaborator.