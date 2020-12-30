Skip to Main Content
q1:16:34[Full episode] Jerry Seinfeld, Killer Mike, Diana Krall

[Full episode] Jerry Seinfeld, Killer Mike, Diana Krall

  • 7 days
  • Radio
  • 1:16:34

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld discusses his new book, 45 years of comedy and the stupidity of a "quick question." Rapper Killer Mike of Run The Jewels talks about the timeliness of the duo's new album RTJ4, police brutality and protest music. Jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall talks about her latest album This Dream of You, honouring her late producer Tommy LiPuma, and what she looks for in a dream collaborator.

Recommended for you

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

Trending Now

Ontario premier announces provincewide lockdown on Boxing Day

News

1 day agoVideo
3:22

Winnipeg woman tailed, rammed repeatedly by angry driver

CBC News Manitoba

2 days agoVideo
0:40

Calgary police make arrest at skating rink

News

2 days agoVideo
4:18

Bunny sneaks carrot off tiny Calgary snowman

CBC News Calgary

5 days agoVideo
0:14

This porch pirate steals a package full of cat litter

CBC News Hamilton

5 days agoVideo
0:09

now