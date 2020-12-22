Mutated COVID-19 sparks closures, questions

Front Burner19:19Mutated COVID-19 sparks closures, questions
7 hours ago
A new strain of coronavirus in the United Kingdom has triggered border restrictions internationally and in Canada. It’s also sparked many questions. Dr. Isaac Bogoch is an infectious diseases physician and a member of the Ontario government’s vaccine task force. Today, he shares his thoughts on the mutation and explains its potential impact on treatment and transmission of the virus — and even vaccine efficacy.