Mutated COVID-19 sparks closures, questions

Front Burner19:19Mutated COVID-19 sparks closures, questions

  • 7 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 19:19

A new strain of coronavirus in the United Kingdom has triggered border restrictions internationally and in Canada. It’s also sparked many questions. Dr. Isaac Bogoch is an infectious diseases physician and a member of the Ontario government’s vaccine task force. Today, he shares his thoughts on the mutation and explains its potential impact on treatment and transmission of the virus — and even vaccine efficacy.

