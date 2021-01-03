The metric system, housing markets, inflation and paying for roads: we answer your questions to kick off 2021

Radio

25:58

The Cost of Living kicks off the new year with another question and answer program, where we take listener-submitted questions and queries … and solve some business mysteries! Like who pays for the roads we use, and should the highways be pay-per-use? Why are predictions about the housing market wrong so often? Is inflation a big worry right now? And why does Canada's largest trading partner, the United States, still use Fahrenheit?