Skip to Main Content
Front Burner24:11Night shift at the crisis line

Night shift at the crisis line

  • 8 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 24:11

Suicide prevention lines are dealing with an enormous surge in calls, and crisis centres say COVID-19 is to blame. Crisis Services Canada says that calls between August and October increased 159 per cent compared to last year. That surge is being felt at distress centres across the country, including at the Crisis Centre of BC. Front Burner producer Elaine Chau takes us there and talks to two people who are working directly with people in crisis. ----------------------------- Where to get help: Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566 (Phone) | 45645 (Text, 4 p.m. to midnight ET only) | crisisservicescanada.ca

Recommended for you

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

Trending Now

Calgary police make arrest at skating rink

News

19 hours agoVideo
4:18

Calgary police make arrest at skating rink

News

2 days agoVideo
1:05

Calgary police Supt. Ryan Ayliffe discusses arrest

News

2 days agoVideo
1:40

Bunny sneaks carrot off tiny Calgary snowman

CBC News Calgary

4 days agoVideo
0:14

This porch pirate steals a package full of cat litter

CBC News Hamilton

4 days agoVideo
0:09

now