q1:16:49[Full episode] Regina King, Céline Dion, Ziggy Marley

[Full episode] Regina King, Céline Dion, Ziggy Marley

  • 10 days
  • Radio
  • 1:16:49

Actress Regina King talks about directing One Night in Miami, a film that imagines a real conversation in February of 1964 between four of the most important Black voices of the era: Sam Cooke, Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X and Jim Brown. Canadian music icon Céline Dion discusses her latest album Courage, life after the passing of her late husband, René Angélil, and her new outlook. Musician Ziggy Marley remembers his famous father, Bob Marley, and opens up about how he's honouring his dad's legacy both publicly and privately.

