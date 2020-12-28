Skip to Main Content
[Full episode] Anthony Hopkins, Billy-Ray Belcourt, Tracee Ellis Ross

[Full episode] Anthony Hopkins, Billy-Ray Belcourt, Tracee Ellis Ross

Actor Anthony Hopkins discusses his role in The Father as a man with dementia locked in a power struggle with his daughter, and shares his own struggles with growing older. Griffin Poetry Prize winner Billy-Ray Belcourt talks about his debut memoir, A History of My Brief Body, and how autobiography has the power to heal yourself and others. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross opens up about the real-life experiences that informed her portrayal of an international pop star in her latest film, The High Note.

