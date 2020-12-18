'This could be your family:' Dr. Michael Warner on losing 5 isolated, COVID-19 patients this week

Radio

7:00

There are more COVID-19 patients in intensive care units right now than at any other point in the pandemic. That's led the Ontario Hospitals Association to call on the Premier to tighten restrictions and impose harsher lockdowns. 86 more people died from COVID-19 this week and five of them were being treated at the Michael Garron hospital ICU where Dr. Michael Warner works. He reflects on the state of COVID-19 in Ontario.