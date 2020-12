New service allows struggling musicians to make money by creating made-to-order songs

Music has a way of lifting spirits, and if there was ever a time where spirits needed lifting, it's now. That's one of the reasons why a Tennessee couple created a music service called Songlorious. It offers made-to-order songs to help bring people a smile and to help struggling musicians earn some money. Marivel Taruc spoke to the founders of the service, as well as a Toronto musician they’re helping to support.