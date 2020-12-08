COVID-19 puts “Big Tech” under the microscope, again

23:39

The wildfire spread of misinformation about COVID-19 on social media is giving critics of Big Tech ammunition in their fight. It comes at a time when Facebook and Google face major antitrust lawsuits in the U.S., and some are calling on Canada to do more to regulate tech giants. Our guest is Taylor Owen, Director of the Centre for Media, Technology and Democracy at McGill University, and host of the Big Tech podcast.