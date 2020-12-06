Skip to Main Content
The Doc Project17:51COVID-19 stole my sense of smell

COVID-19 stole my sense of smell

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • 17:51

In March, at the beginning of the pandemic, Stephen Smith lost his sense of smell. But he set aside his concerns while his wife, an asthmatic, struggled with more serious COVID-19 symptoms. As time went on and his wife got better, Stephen noticed that his sense of smell still hadn't returned. He couldn't smell spring in bloom. In fact, his sense of smell (and taste) became strangely warped, turning favourite scents foul. Now, eight months on, Stephen's worried that some smells, and the memories they evoke, may never return.

