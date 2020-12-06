Skip to Main Content
Tapestry25:16Is the pandemic killing gossip? Why humans need to spill the tea.

Is the pandemic killing gossip? Why humans need to spill the tea.

  • 2 days
  • Radio
  • 25:16

Writer Ian Leslie believes we’re missing out on a very human need when we can’t gossip. The murmured stories we’d normally share as we meet at a pub after work, or when we pass by neighbours, are the most informative, says Leslie. Without those conversations -- which we can’t have during a pandemic -- we risk living in a world that’s “a lot less human.”

