Front Burner24:24The dying days of Trump’s presidency

The dying days of Trump’s presidency

  • 7 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 24:24

It's been a month since Joe Biden was voted in as the next president of the United States. But a lot has happened since then. There are the final weeks of Donald Trump's chaotic tenure, the importance of Georgia's runoff Senate race and the tensions that are dividing the Democrats even as they prepare to take power. Today, former CBC Washington correspondent Keith Boag joins us to get us up to speed.

