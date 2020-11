‘Toronto Miracle’ launches citywide food drive to ease food insecurity

The holiday season is upon us and for many, it's also the season of giving. A grassroots effort is counting on that spirit of generosity. The Toronto Miracle is a food drive unlike anything that's been attempted in the city before. It asks Torontonians to leave one non-perishable food item on their doorstep Dec. 5. Marivel Taruc spoke with the event’s organizers about how it’ll work and their hopes to ease food insecurity in our city.