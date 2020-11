How the Parkdale community is continuing to support art, and each other, through COVID-19

Gallery 1313 in Parkdale has come up with a way to showcase the work of local artists while giving neighbourhood businesses a boost. The Parkdale Art Window Project gives passers-by a unique experience, while they conduct essential activities like getting some fresh air or going to work or to school. Our Toronto’s Marivel Taruc spoke to the gallery’s owner, and a participant in the project, about how the artwork is helping to keep the community’s creative spirit alive.