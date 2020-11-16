Skip to Main Content
Front Burner22:21The Trial of Alek Minassian

The Trial of Alek Minassian

  6 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 22:21

It was one of the most harrowing attacks in recent Canadian history. Alek Minassian rented a moving van and killed 10 people and wounded 16 others on a busy section of Yonge Street in Toronto. Just before his attack on Facebook, he wrote of an "incel rebellion," aligning himself with the ideology of "involuntarily celibate" men who blame women for the fact they are alone. None of Minassian's actions are in dispute. But this week, as Minassian faces trial for murder and attempted murder, his lawyers are expected to argue that their client was not criminally responsible for his actions. CBC's Ioanna Roumeliotis tells us how it could unfold.

