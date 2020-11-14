Photography project celebrates bond between LGBTQ+ people and their rescue dogs

November is Transgender Awareness Month in Canada. The Don't You Want Me project celebrates the bond between trans and queer communities and their rescue dogs through photos. This month, it launched a grant program that pairs LGBTQ+ people living with mental illness and rescue dogs. It partnered with Save Our Scruff dog rescue, pet food company NOOD — which is providing three years worth of dog food to recipients — and Friends of Ruby, a charity supporting LGBTQ+ youth, for mental health support. It's all in an effort to showcase the transformative impact humans and animals can have on each other. Our Toronto host Marivel Taruc spoke with the co-founder of the project.