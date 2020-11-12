Fake wolves and real military propaganda in Canada

Radio

20:29

For some time now, Ottawa Citizen journalist David Pugliese has been digging into the so-called ‘weaponization’ of the Canadian military’s public affairs branch. He’s recently obtained documents suggesting that the military had wanted to set up this new organization to influence Canadians using propaganda and other techniques. According to the office of the Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, this plan will not go forward. But it’s just the latest in a story that involves everything from dossiers on journalists to a fake pack of wolves. Today, David Pugliese explains what he’s learned.