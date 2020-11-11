Skip to Main Content
Front Burner22:58Everything you need to know about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Everything you need to know about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

  • 6 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 22:58

This week, as COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the country, there is a glimmer of hope for returning to normal life: a vaccine. Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech say that results from a Phase 3 study of their vaccine candidate look promising and that immunity could last a year. Today, we hear from CBC science and technology reporter Emily Chung on what we know about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that early results suggest is 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19.

now