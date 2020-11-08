Michelle Parise on nightly doomscroll avoidance

Radio

4:24

For the past month, Spark senior producer Michelle Parise has embarked on what she calls "Nightly Doomscroll Avoidance" where she chooses to do things with her hands at night rather than scrolling to death through social media for hours. The result has been a better night's rest, time and space to process what's going on in the world and a deeper (calmer) connection to herself.