Toronto entrepreneur one of Inc. Magazine's Top 100 Female Founders of 2020

1 hour ago
8:28

Kathy Cheng and her family business are a Canadian success story. Immigrants from Hong Kong, they opened up their own clothing manufacturing company in the late 1980s. For three decades they've maintained a made-in-Canada philosophy and have given fellow immigrants a chance at employment. Cheng is a staunch advocate for communities underrepresented in the fashion industry, and she's received numerous awards for her efforts. This month, she’s being honoured as one of Inc. Magazine's Top 100 Female Founders of 2020. Watch as Our Toronto host Marivel Taruc speaks with Cheng about the recognition.

