Skip to Main Content

How U.S. election night unfolded in 7 minutes

2 hours ago
7:31

How U.S. election night unfolded in 7 minutes

Watch highlights of our coverage of the U.S. presidential election.

Recommended for you

Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now

World

Video
1:47

Law professor weighs in on Trump vote count comments

News

1 hour ago
Video
7:31

How U.S. election night unfolded in 7 minutes

CBC News

2 hours ago
Video
1:02

State of the U.S. presidential race not a surprise, journalist says

News

3 hours ago
Video
1:30

Possibility of Trump victory 'distressing,' American professor says

News

4 hours ago
Video
5:37

CBC's Ellen Mauro on Trump's early claim of victory

News

5 hours ago
Video
1:56

‘A full-blown constitutional crisis,’ says politics prof of Trump’s victory claim

News

5 hours ago
Video
0:40

Rush to count mail-in ballots underway in Philadelphia

CBC News

14 hours ago
Video
1:31

‘We have an enormous opportunity’

News

19 hours ago
Video
0:56

‘Losing is never easy. Not for me, it’s not’

News

19 hours ago
Video
0:24

Armed man at polling location in Charlotte, N.C.

News

20 hours ago

Trending Now

Video
1:12

Trump claims win despite millions of uncounted votes

News

7 hours ago
Video
0:59

Biden on delayed result: 'We feel good about where we are'

News

9 hours ago
Video
0:56

‘Losing is never easy. Not for me, it’s not’

News

19 hours ago
Video
0:57

Aerial view of remote Vancouver Island crime scene

News

2 days ago
Video
6:40

What happens if Trump rejects the U.S. election result

CBC News

4 days ago

now