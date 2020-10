Alone, Together

Radio

53:57

Two stories about COVID and companionship: Dusty Springfield is the luckiest cat on earth. When COVID-19 hit, Dusty’s owner, Jennifer Yoon, was suddenly home all the time. What a luxury for a rescue cat with abandonment issues! PLUS, Jean Grevstad is an active 91-year-old in a seniors’ residence in Nelson, B.C. Bob Keating meets and spends time with her, taking down her life story for posterity. But when COVID-19 hits, Jean is left facing a second pandemic of loneliness.