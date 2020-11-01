488: The Spark Guide to Civilization, Part Two: Ventilation

Radio

53:59

Past pandemics have been a huge influence on the way we design our cities and our homes. So what can the history of this relationship between public health and public spaces teach us during the COVID-19 pandemic? Sara Jensen Carr explores these lessons in an upcoming book, The Topography of Wellness: Health and the American Urban Landscape. We also talk to architect Terrell Wong about how we can return some of the fresh air back into our homes and offices without decreasing energy efficiency or increasing hydro bills. And materials scientist Aaswath Raman explains how to use ancient natural cooling technology for more efficient thermal regulation.