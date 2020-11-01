Atlantic Voice: Bosom-less Buddies

Radio

26:10

Bosom-less Buddies is a new doc from Elizabeth Chiu. In it, she revisits Christina Belding the breast cancer survivor who caused a stir this summer by going topless on beaches proudly displaying her mastectomy scars. Christine’s story has had an international impact. Women far and wide have reached out to thank her for her bravery, honesty and spirit. Elizabeth introduces Christina to Jana, a woman from Glace Bay who has made a similar choice around breast resconstruction. Their meeting is full of humour, joy and frank talk about body image, sisterhood and cancer.