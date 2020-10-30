10,000 COVID-19 deaths, 3 lives remembered

Skip to Main Content
Front Burner20:2110,000 COVID-19 deaths, 3 lives remembered

  • 6 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 20:21

This week, Canada hit a grim milestone: more than 10,000 people in the country have died from COVID-19 — although experts say the true number could be higher. Today, we hear about three of the many who have been lost: Shawn Auger, the first recorded Canadian in his 30s to die from the disease; Gurinder Anand, who made his mark on Montreal with his cooking and community spirit; and Bontu Abdulahi, a personal support worker and devoted mom.

now