Blue Sky52:31What's missing from Saskatchewan's sexual health curriculum?

What's missing from Saskatchewan's sexual health curriculum?

  • 3 hours
  • Radio
  • 52:31

How sexual health is taught has changed a lot since most of us were in school and there are calls for even more change. Today we learned about what is currently being taught in sex ed. classes in this province and why there are calls for more inclusiveness. We were joined by Natalya Mason, the Outreach and Education Coordinator with Saskatoon's Sexual Health Centre and Nick Bauer, an undergraduate student at the U of S and an outreach volunteer with the SHOUT project (which is a for-youth by-youth cooperative between Saskatoon Sexual Health and OUTSaskatoon). We heard from listeners about what they learned when they were younger and what they wished they would have learned.

