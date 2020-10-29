Skip to Main Content
Front Burner23:24What voter suppression looks like in the U.S. election

What voter suppression looks like in the U.S. election

  • 7 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 23:24

Hours-long lines, polling place closures, and voter roll purges are just a few of the ways that this upcoming U.S election is challenging voting rights in the country. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is also an unprecedented demand for mail-in ballots, adding many logistical challenges and complications to vote counting. Many voters are also concerned about the effectiveness of the post office. Today on Front Burner, we explain voter suppression in this U.S election with CBC Washington correspondent Alex Panetta and CBC New York correspondent Steven D’Souza, and who is disproportionately affected by it.

now