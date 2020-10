Borat Sticks The Landing

Radio

41:19

It’s been 14 years since the first Borat movie, but Wawaweewa, the new film interrogates white supremacy and misogyny in a fresh way. Also: why we are obsessed with comparing the Chrises (Evans, Hemsworth, Pratt, Pine), and why must the bad Chris be defended? We dip into the Chriscourse. Very sorry for calling it that.