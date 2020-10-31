Skip to Main Content
The Next Chapter53:52Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Dennis Bock -- The Full Episode

Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Dennis Bock -- The Full Episode

  • 23 hours
  • Radio
  • 53:52

Silvian Moreno-Garcia talks about her new novel Mexican Gothic, Dennis Bock on his alternative history novel The Good German, columnist Vish Khanna compares Ezra Klein's Why We Are Polarized with Desmond Cole's The Skin We're In, musician Rachel Beck shares a book she's been reading, GoodMinds.com owner Achilles Gentle recommends three books his customers love and Samantha Bailey talks about the YA novel she likes to re-read.

Recommended for you

Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now

Trending Now

Video
0:16

Heather Abbey on Wheel of Fortune

CBC News Saskatchewan

2 days ago
Video
7:38

The Republican strategists working against Trump

The National

2 days ago
Video
2:14

Toronto carpenter building mobile shelters in defiance of city bylaws

News

3 days ago
Video
1:30

Video shows RCMP officer stomping suspect during arrest

CBC News BC

3 days ago
Video
1:03

Calgary police officer on trial for assaulting handcuffed woman he threw to the ground

CBC News Calgary

3 days ago

now