Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Dennis Bock -- The Full Episode

Radio

53:52

Silvian Moreno-Garcia talks about her new novel Mexican Gothic, Dennis Bock on his alternative history novel The Good German, columnist Vish Khanna compares Ezra Klein's Why We Are Polarized with Desmond Cole's The Skin We're In, musician Rachel Beck shares a book she's been reading, GoodMinds.com owner Achilles Gentle recommends three books his customers love and Samantha Bailey talks about the YA novel she likes to re-read.