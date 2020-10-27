Skip to Main Content
Front Burner21:52Borat walks through the 2020 looking-glass

Borat walks through the 2020 looking-glass

  • 6 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 21:52

Sacha Baron Cohen's new satire, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, uses the same kind of pranks and antics as his first Borat film to tackle sexism, anti-Semitism, conspiracy theories and politics. But a lot has changed in the world since the original movie came out in 2006. And thanks to social media and the current U.S. political climate, the satire in this new movie hits very differently. Alissa Wilkinson, a film critic and culture reporter for Vox, joins us to talk about the mirror the new movie holds up to U.S. society.

