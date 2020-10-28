Casey MQ - The Intro

Radio

19:28

Casey MQ is a prolific musician. A multi-instrumentalist who sings, produces, composes, scores films, DJs and throws parties that attract artists like Lady Gaga, Charli XCX and Tove Lo. He graduated from the acclaimed Red Bull Music academy and also studied at the Canadian Film Centre. He has scored eight films in three years - including three features that premiered at TIFF last year. Growing up, Casey MQ trained as a classical musician but he was also totally obsessed with boy bands. On his new album babycasey he indulges in that sound giving us glimpses of the era that made NSYNC and Backstreet Boy, at the same time creating his own turbulent pop universe.