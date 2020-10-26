Skip to Main Content
Front Burner29:23Renters brace for winter COVID-19 evictions

Renters brace for winter COVID-19 evictions

  • 6 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 29:23

Hicham Alasbachi is a Syrian refugee who lives in a one bedroom, first-floor apartment on Weston Road in North York, Ontario. He’s been there for a couple years now, but he’s not sure how much longer he’ll be able to stay. Alasbachi’s had problems paying his rent for a long time, and now, seven months into the pandemic, he’s facing the possibility of eviction. As part of Year K, our ongoing series exploring how the pandemic could make Canada a less equal place, today we’re focused on evictions and why the COVID economic downturn is hitting renters so hard.

