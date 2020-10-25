The holding pattern that is the commercial aviation industry and air travel in Canada

Radio

10:06

Flying in Canada has become significantly more difficult since the start of 2020. With WestJet slashing flights and Air Canada parking rural routes this Christmas, you might be wondering about the future of Canada's commercial aviation industry. Cost of Living host Paul Haavardsrud talks to travelers and experts about the viability and affordability of air travel in Canada in the wake of COVID-19.