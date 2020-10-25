Pandemic thriftiness and how it might not help, but might not hurt Canada's economy

Radio

10:24

This spring, Canadians had no choice but to spend less money. Mostly because everything non-essential was closed, but also because we had to stay home for health reasons. Even those who could afford to spend were forced into a world of frugality. Then, as the pandemic continued, some Canadians continued that trend by choosing to 'buy nothing' and barter for goods instead of spending cash. Producer Tracy Johnson looks at how thriftiness can affect a recovering economy.