Skip to Main Content
Cost of Living10:24Pandemic thriftiness and how it might not help, but might not hurt Canada's economy

Pandemic thriftiness and how it might not help, but might not hurt Canada's economy

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • 10:24

This spring, Canadians had no choice but to spend less money. Mostly because everything non-essential was closed, but also because we had to stay home for health reasons. Even those who could afford to spend were forced into a world of frugality. Then, as the pandemic continued, some Canadians continued that trend by choosing to 'buy nothing' and barter for goods instead of spending cash. Producer Tracy Johnson looks at how thriftiness can affect a recovering economy.

Recommended for you

Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now

Trending Now

Video
0:32

Biden likens Trump's North Korea approach to having a 'good relationship with Hitler'

News

24 hours ago
Video
1:00

Trump, Biden use New York City as a COVID-19 case study

News

24 hours ago
Video
5:00

Nursing home staff ‘abuse, torture’ 82-year-old on hidden camera

Marketplace

1 day ago
Video
0:39

Bus passenger charged after dispute on city bus

CBC News London

1 day ago
Video
1:25

Barack Obama doesn't hold back in critique of U.S. President Donald Trump

CBC News

2 days ago

now