Super Duty Tough Work is the first ever hip-hop group from Manitoba to be nominated for the Polaris Music Prize. We follow frontman Brendan Kinley, a rapper who draws on the past to make music for the present. Brendan is the youngest in a long family legacy of musicians, including late Juno winner Gerry Atwell and virtuoso pianist Winifred Atwell. Against the backdrop of his deep-rooted family history in music, hip hop as a space for social commentary, and Super Duty teetering on the edge of a national breakout, this is the anatomy of a hip hop album.

