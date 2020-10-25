Super Duty Tough Work

Radio

56:56

Super Duty Tough Work is the first ever hip-hop group from Manitoba to be nominated for the Polaris Music Prize. We follow frontman Brendan Kinley, a rapper who draws on the past to make music for the present. Brendan is the youngest in a long family legacy of musicians, including late Juno winner Gerry Atwell and virtuoso pianist Winifred Atwell. Against the backdrop of his deep-rooted family history in music, hip hop as a space for social commentary, and Super Duty teetering on the edge of a national breakout, this is the anatomy of a hip hop album.