Remix Nation

Radio

53:22

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- Indigenous People are masters of reimagining. And that’s what this episode of Reclaimed is all about... how Indigenous artists remake, reinvent and reclaim the world through music. For Indigenous People, creativity isn’t just essential to life it’s a powerful force for change! There's a special way to express change and evolution in music: The Remix. Remixes aren’t just new versions of songs, they’re a way to reshape a song’s landscape... to find new contours and possibilities inside it that are just waiting to be expressed. When you can hear things that haven’t been created yet, you need to bring them into being. And that’s something Indigenous People have been doing for generations: finding new forms of life in unexpected places -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he explores how Indigenous artists take sounds, stories, and samples and reshape them into new forms. It's the Indigenous Remix, artists reimagining the world around them.