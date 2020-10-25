487: We love robots

Skip to Main Content
Humans have long been fascinated by the idea of automatons. But increasingly, robots are also just reality, as more work is automated - especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, to accommodate physical distancing. This week: a look at the new rules we need to prepare for a world of automation. During COVID-19, robots deliver groceries and medicine and disinfect public spaces. And sure, automation is great for routine, repetitive tasks - but what about things that require more nuance and social context, like caring for a sick patient? Roboticist Julie Carpenter discusses the social impact of rapid robot deployment during COVID-19 on humans. When it comes to robotics and AI, the dominant narrative is that automation will replace any jobs that can be made routine. Frank Pasquale, lawyer and author of New Laws of Robotics: Defending Human Expertise in the Age of AI, argues for a different future. He thinks the future of work involves collaboration between AI and human skill, in ways that can lead to better work outcomes, as well as greater general prosperity.

