Hannah Georgas

Radio

53:22

My Playlist explores the whys and wherefores behind the lives of some of Canada's finest musicians from a variety of musical genres -- Hannah Georgas is the kind of singer/songwriter whose music is as distinct as it is creative. In other words, there’s no mistaking a Hannah Georgas song - smooth vocals, entrancing sentiments and earnest feelings. Georgas has made a career of sharing lyrics that touch on the notions of ‘falling down and getting back up’ as well as ‘loving without judgment’. It’s part of her ‘girl next door’ charm that resonates with fans worldwide. And then, there’s Georgas’ accolades: four Juno nominations, critically acclaimed albums, music on film/television/advertisement campaigns… a little bit of it all. Georgas is no stranger to My Playlist either - well, at least her music isn’t. Many of her tracks have been selected by her Canadian musical peers throughout the years, including Royal Wood and Kathleen Edwards just to name a couple. It almost became a running joke, “which Hannah Georgas track will THIS one choose?” Now, we all get to hear which songs Hannah Georgas chooses. Get ready for an eclectic playlist full of great stories!