Patience, persistence and popcorn: How this former convict is making her ‘comeback’ as an entrepreneur

At 26-years-old, Emily O’Brien was struggling with drug and alcohol abuse. The Hamilton woman says she was in a relationship with a man who preyed on her vulnerabilities. She ended up in prison, convicted of smuggling drugs. That’s when O’Brien realized her story didn’t need to end there. Our Toronto host Marivel Taruc spoke to her about her company, ‘Comeback Snacks,’ and the journey to becoming an entrepreneur and advocate.