Skip to Main Content
Front Burner24:4236 years later: The truth about who murdered Christine Jessop

36 years later: The truth about who murdered Christine Jessop

  • 7 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 24:42

After 36 years, an infamous cold case involving the rape and mutilation of a little girl has finally been solved. The horrific mystery surrounding the abduction and murder of Christine Jessop captured the attention of the nation in the '80s and led to the wrongful conviction of an innocent man. Today, former CBC investigative journalist Linden MacIntyre has come out of retirement to explain why it took nearly four decades to uncover Jessop’s killer and what haunting questions still remain.

Recommended for you

Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now

Trending Now

Video
4:52

Trump takes aim at Fauci at Arizona campaign rally

CBC News

14 hours ago
Video
1:53

Trump holds indoor rally for hundreds of seniors

The National

3 days ago
Video
2:51

The Haunting of... The Duke of Duckworth

CBC News Newfoundland

5 days ago
Video
3:09

Dispute between commercial fishermen and Mi'kmaw fishers heats up in N.S.

CBC News Nova Scotia

5 days ago
Video
0:48

Trump suggests U.S.-Canada border could reopen 'pretty soon'

Politics News

1 month ago

now