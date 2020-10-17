Toronto-based TV series explores the healing powers of drag

Becoming a drag artist can be an intensive process. Finding the right persona, costumes and songs can be exciting, but also daunting. That's what a Toronto-based series explores. It's called Drag Heals, and it follows eight participants — who've never done drag before — through a remarkable transformation. Watch as Our Toronto host Marivel Taruc speaks with participant and Toronto actor/producer Daniel Fernandes, and the show’s creator, Tracey Erin Smith. You can watch the series on OutTV and Amazon Prime now.