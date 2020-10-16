Skip to Main Content
Front Burner23:35The problems pile up for Alberta

The problems pile up for Alberta

  • 7 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 23:35

This week, the Alberta government detailed cuts to the province’s health service, including up to 11,000 layoffs. While all of Canada’s provinces have taken an economic hit because of COVID, Alberta in particular has been clobbered. Oil and gas revenues have tanked. Liquor sales are projected to bring in more than bitumen royalties from the oil sands this fiscal year. Support for United Conservative Party Premier Jason Kenney is down, too. According to a late summer poll, he’s got the second lowest approval rating of all the premiers in the country. Today, CBC’s Carolyn Dunn in Calgary on how Alberta’s faring, and how Jason Kenney plans to bounce the province back.

now