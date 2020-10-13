Skip to Main Content
Front Burner23:07COVID-19 update: Explaining rapid tests and experimental treatments

COVID-19 update: Explaining rapid tests and experimental treatments

  • 8 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 23:07

Parts of Canada are back in lockdown as cases of COVID-19 spike across the country, particularly in Ontario and Quebec. And with the cold weather setting in, it’s tough to imagine how we may be able to return to normal. But there are some developments: Health Canada has now approved and bought over 20 million rapid tests. And Donald Trump’s COVID-19 treatment is raising a lot of questions about the use of experimental drugs. Today we’ll be talking about how the testing and treatment of coronavirus has evolved since the first wave with Dr. Isaac Bogoch, a physician and an infectious disease expert in Toronto.

Recommended for you

Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now

Trending Now

Video
2:06

B.C. Liberal candidate's comments about young, female NDP candidate spark social media outrage

CBC News BC

2 days ago
Video
0:16

Fox News host Tucker Carlson's pronunciation of 'Ottawa' sheds light on word's Indigneous origin

CBC News Ottawa

2 days ago
Video
1:58

Cracking code at a Diefenbunker

CBC News

2 days ago
Video
0:22

Trump says Canada is seeing a 'flare-up'  of COVID-19

CBC News

3 days ago
Video
11:27

Here's where your Amazon returns go

Marketplace

3 days ago

now