The Central Park Five’s Yusef Salaam on life after wrongful conviction

Front Burner21:14The Central Park Five’s Yusef Salaam on life after wrongful conviction

  • 6 hours ago
  • 21:14

When Yusef Salaam was 15, he and four other teenage boys were falsely accused of raping a woman in New York's Central Park. Salaam was imprisoned for nearly seven years before he was exonerated. His life story has inspired a new book called Punching the Air, which he co-wrote with young adult novelist Ibi Zoboi. Salaam and Zoboi talk to host Josh Bloch about why the stories and perspectives of Black youth are so important right now, and how they connect to the global movement against anti-Black racism in America.

now