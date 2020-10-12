[Full episode] Catherine O'Hara, Matthew Rubery, Erin Moon and Fajer Al-Kaisi, Booker T. Jones

Radio

1:16:50

Comedy icon Catherine O'Hara talks about bringing her musical talents to season four of Schitt's Creek. Author Matthew Rubery explains the origins of the audiobook, from a resource for the blind to a popular form of storytelling. Audiobook narrators Erin Moon and Fajer Al-Kaisi discuss the growing field of narration and what the job really requires. Grammy-winning R&B legend Booker T. Jones reflects on his life and legacy, which he's celebrating with the release of a new memoir and album.