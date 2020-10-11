Pass on the turkey? Cutting meat for climate

Fabrice Retiere will sit down to a meatless Thanksgiving this year for the first time. Research suggests he might not be the only Canadian doing so, as Canadians show more interest in eating less meat. This week we delve into the demand for plant based protein, the companies capitalizing on the demand, and why scientists and policy experts say more needs to be done to get people on board if we want to help our climate.