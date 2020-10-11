Skip to Main Content
What On Earth27:00Pass on the turkey? Cutting meat for climate

Pass on the turkey? Cutting meat for climate

  • 2 days
  • Radio
  • 27:00

Fabrice Retiere will sit down to a meatless Thanksgiving this year for the first time. Research suggests he might not be the only Canadian doing so, as Canadians show more interest in eating less meat. This week we delve into the demand for plant based protein, the companies capitalizing on the demand, and why scientists and policy experts say more needs to be done to get people on board if we want to help our climate.

Recommended for you

Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now

Trending Now

Video
0:25

Trump says he won't take part in virtual debate

News

16 hours ago
Video
2:07

'The greatest failure'

CBC News

1 day ago
Video
1:49

Mike Pence is asked about the Rose Garden 'superspreader' event

CBC News

1 day ago
Video
1:22

Teens hurt, but alive after crashing Porsche

CBC News Toronto

2 days ago
Video
0:32

St. Louis couple aim guns at Black Lives Matter protesters

CBC News

3 months ago

now