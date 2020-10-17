Skip to Main Content

Road to the Olympic Games: 2020 World Athletics Half Marathon Championships on CBC

9 days
Live in
9 days

Road to the Olympic Games: 2020 World Athletics Half Marathon Championships on CBC

Watch coverage of the elite championships from Gdynia, Poland.

now